Large Generics Companies Best-Positioned for Acceleration in Approvals

Derek Archila is Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering generic and specialty pharmaceuticals at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Mr. Archila was most recently Vice President for biopharma equity research at Leerink Partners. Prior to joining Leerink Partners, he was a Director at GlobalData, a research and consulting firm where he was responsible for building their medical device research team. He began his career as a Senior Medical Technologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He received a B.S. in medical laboratory science and an MBA, both from Northeastern University. Profile

Mr. Archila: I currently cover generics and specialty pharmaceuticals at Oppenheimer.

TWST: Given that, can you