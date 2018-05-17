Investing in Quality Companies Run by Exceptional Management Teams

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 17, 2018
TWST: Hi, could you please identify yourself?
Randall M. Heck is Portfolio Manager and General Partner of Goodnow Investment Group. He joined Goodnow Investment Group to help manage Goodnow, Gray & Co., a hedge fund. Earlier, he was employed by Gabelli & Co. Mr. Heck graduated from McDaniel College and Columbia University School of Business. Profile
Mr. Heck: Hi, this is Randy Heck from Goodnow Investment Group.
TWST: And could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Mr.