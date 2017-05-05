The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 5, 2017

Investing in Established Companies with Favorable Financial Metrics

Turocy, Yolanda R.
Yolanda R. Turocy, Managing Director at Neuberger Berman Group LLC, joined the firm in 2001. Mrs. Turocy is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Capital Group. She joined the firm from Oscar Capital Management, LLC, where she was a partner. Prior to that, she was with Goldman Sachs, where she was a Vice President for private client services. Mrs. Turocy earned a B.S., cum laude, in American studies from Case Western Reserve University and an MBA in both finance and marketing from Columbia University. Profile
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Mrs. Turocy: Yolanda Turocy.

TWST: Could you tell me your title and name of your

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
Interview with the President and CEO: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)
Interview with the CEO: Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Focusing on Principles and Performance in a Multicap Fund
Reaching Long-Term Goals Through Asset Allocation
Using a Thematic Investment Style with a Macroeconomic Overlay
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Mortgage Insurers Have Growth Potential Around Deregulation and Lower Taxes
Commercial Insurance Best-Positioned to Benefit from Improvement in Economy
Investor Sentiment on Life Insurance Doesn't Match Business Fundamentals
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This