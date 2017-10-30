Investing Where There is Growth in the World

Peter H. Havens, Chairman, founded Baldwin Management, LLC in 1999 after serving as a member of the board of directors and Executive Vice President of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Previously, he organized and operated the family office of Kewanee Enterprises. Mr. Havens received a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is Chairman of the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research and Chairman of the board for the Independence Seaport Museum. He is a board member of AAA Club Alliance, Former Vice Chairman of Main Line Health and the Lankenau Medical Center Foundation. He is a trustee emeritus at Ursinus College, former trustee of the Leukemia Society of America, and a former board member of Main Line Health Realty and Lankenau Development Inc. He was also the Chairman of the board of Petroferm, Inc., and a board member of Nobel Learning Communities. Profile

Mr. Havens: Sure. My name is Peter Havens.

TWST: And could you tell me the firm and your title there?

Mr. Havens: I am the