Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Thomas M. Vertin has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp since January 1, 2016. Mr. Vertin joined Pacific Mercantile Bank as President of the Commercial Banking Division in September 2012. Additionally, he assumed responsibility for central and bank operations, and as interim chair of the bank’s executive management committee. Mr. Vertin’s 25 years of management experience includes Executive-in-Residence at Carpenter & Company, and 18 years with Silicon Valley Bank — SVB. During his tenure with SVB, Mr. Vertin served in the positions of Chief Operating Officer, Head of California Division, Head of Sales and Service bankwide; he also lead three turnarounds: Southeast region, San Francisco Bay region, and the nationwide asset-based lending group. His responsibilities included the client service operation, product advisory sales — investments, cash management and international trade services — currency trading, SVB securities and SVB Asset Management. His sales teams were responsible for essentially all of the bank’s noninterest income — 30% of SVB revenue. Earlier in his banking career, Mr. Vertin also taught finance for eight years at San Jose State University. Prior to his career in banking, he served for three years with the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Vertin served on the board of governors of the Commonwealth Club of California, the nation’s oldest and largest public affairs forum. He was a director of the Churchill Club and a member of the San Jose State University College of Business Campaign Committee. He is an active public speaker on topics of leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation. Mr. Vertin earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology, and a master’s degree in public administration from San Jose State University. He was invited back to his alma mater to deliver the fall 2008 commencement speech for the College of Business. Profile

Mr. Vertin: Let me remind you and investors that I became CEO in January of 2016. And that became a