The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 27, 2017

Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Vertin, Thomas M.
Thomas M. Vertin has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp since January 1, 2016. Mr. Vertin joined Pacific Mercantile Bank as President of the Commercial Banking Division in September 2012. Additionally, he assumed responsibility for central and bank operations, and as interim chair of the bank’s executive management committee. Mr. Vertin’s 25 years of management experience includes Executive-in-Residence at Carpenter & Company, and 18 years with Silicon Valley Bank — SVB. During his tenure with SVB, Mr. Vertin served in the positions of Chief Operating Officer, Head of California Division, Head of Sales and Service bankwide; he also lead three turnarounds: Southeast region, San Francisco Bay region, and the nationwide asset-based lending group. His responsibilities included the client service operation, product advisory sales — investments, cash management and international trade services — currency trading, SVB securities and SVB Asset Management. His sales teams were responsible for essentially all of the bank’s noninterest income — 30% of SVB revenue. Earlier in his banking career, Mr. Vertin also taught finance for eight years at San Jose State University. Prior to his career in banking, he served for three years with the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Vertin served on the board of governors of the Commonwealth Club of California, the nation’s oldest and largest public affairs forum. He was a director of the Churchill Club and a member of the San Jose State University College of Business Campaign Committee. He is an active public speaker on topics of leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation. Mr. Vertin earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and psychology, and a master’s degree in public administration from San Jose State University. He was invited back to his alma mater to deliver the fall 2008 commencement speech for the College of Business. Profile
TWST: Tell us about the bank's mission and business model. And what have been the key changes you've made since taking the helm at Pacific Mercantile?

Mr. Vertin:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President, CEO and Director: Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting to Know High-Quality Companies and Their Fundamentals
Using a Philosophy Rooted in Diversification, Dynamism and Discipline
Designing an Investment Plan and Sticking to It
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Positive Environment Supports Valuation Levels for Pacific Northwest Banks
Favorable Outlook for Banks as Long as Political Outcomes Match Expectations
Watching Credit Trends and the Impacts on Texas Banks
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This