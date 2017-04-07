The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Uncategorized >> CEO Interviews >> April 7, 2017

Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: root9B Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTNB)

Hipkins, Eric
Eric Hipkins is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of root9B Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of cyber defense services to corporations and governments globally. Mr. Hipkins is an accomplished cyber, intelligence and cryptology professional with more than 25 years of specialty experience in advanced cyber and technical intelligence operations. He is a military veteran with an extensive background across the Department of Defense, intelligence and commercial community. His professional background spans numerous assignments across the cyber and cryptology community including senior positions within the U.S. intelligence, special programs and special operations community. These assignments included direct support to the president of the United States and members of Congress. Mr. Hipkins has earned more than 12 nationally recognized certifications, including professionalization by the National Security Agency as an Intelligence Analyst and Adjunct Faculty. He is the recipient of the distinguished Knowlton Award for significant intelligence contributions to the United States of America. Mr. Hipkins is a member of the newly formed Homeland Security Advisory Council’s Cybersecurity Subcommittee Profile
TWST: Tell us about your history with root9B and how your experience serves you in your role as CEO.

Mr. Hipkins: Sure. I am the original founder of root9B. I

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: root9B Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTNB)
Interview with the CEO: On Assignment, Inc. (NYSE:ASGN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding the Best Midcap Companies to Invest in for the Long Term
A Private Equity-Like Approach to Investing in Small Caps
Seeking Solid Businesses Facing Strategic Challenges
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Enterprises Increase Spend in Software Development and Analytics
Steady Growth in Business Services Supported by Healthy Economy
Macro Outlook Positive for Business Services Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This