The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> April 21, 2017

Interview with the Chief Accounting Officer and the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Hopkins, Roger R.
Roger R. Hopkins is Chief Accounting Officer at National Health Investors, Inc. Mr. Hopkins has nearly 35 years of combined financial experience in public accounting and the real estate industry in positioning companies to access the public and private capital markets for equity and debt. Mr. Hopkins joined the former management adviser for National Health Investors, Inc. in July 2006 and was named Chief Accounting Officer in December 2006 when the company separated its management and employees from the operating company which created the REIT in 1991. Until July 2006, Mr. Hopkins was an Audit Partner in the Nashville office of Rodefer Moss & Co. During 2004 to 2006, Mr. Hopkins served on audit engagement teams with Rodefer Moss & Co.’s national alliance partner BDO USA, working extensively for the firm’s New York, Los Angeles and Phoenix offices. He was previously a Senior Manager in the Nashville office of Deloitte, where he was the office’s professional education coordinator. Mr. Hopkins received his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Tennessee Technological University in 1982, where he was active in student government and in the national fraternity Alpha Phi Omega. Mr. Hopkins is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Tennessee. Profile
Pascoe, Kevin
Kevin Pascoe is Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of National Health Investors, Inc. Mr. Pascoe joined National Health Investors, Inc. in June 2010. He has over 13 years of health care real estate background including his experience with General Electric’s Healthcare Financial Services from 2006 to 2010, where he most recently served as a Vice President. There he moved up through the organization while working on various assignments including relationship management, deal restructuring and special assets. Mr. Pascoe holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics from Middle Tennessee State University. Profile
TWST: We spoke to you last in 2013. Can you give us, as I see you've done some acquisitions in the area of long-term care, more details on the composition of your portfolio? How has it changed
Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and President: Daxor Corporation (NYSEMKT:DXR)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)
Interview with the Chief Accounting Officer and the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Companies with Recurring Earnings, Cash Flow and Revenue Growth
Taking a Long-Term-Oriented Approach to Investments and Relationships
Structuring Portfolios Based on Clients’ Needs and Characteristics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Health Care Uncertainty Not Reflected in Med Tech Valuations
Health Care REIT Sector Offers Investors Low-Volatility Options
Life Science Growth Likely to Moderate in 2017
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This