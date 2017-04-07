Interview with the Chairman and CEO: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

William C. Stone founded SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., in 1986 and has served as Chairman of the board of directors and Chief Executive Officer since SS&C's inception. Prior to founding SS&C, Mr. Stone directed the financial services consulting practice of KPMG LLP, an accounting firm based in Hartford, Connecticut, and was Vice President of Administration and Special Investment Services at Advest, Inc., a financial services company. Profile

Mr. Stone: SS&C continues to execute, which we think is our