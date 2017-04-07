The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript
CEO Interviews >> April 7, 2017

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Mentor Graphics Corporation (NASDAQ:MENT)

Rhines, Walden C.
Walden C. Rhines is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mentor Graphics Corporation, a leader in worldwide electronic design automation with revenue of $1.2 billion in the company’s last fiscal year. During his tenure at Mentor Graphics Corporation, revenue has nearly quadrupled, enterprise value has increased by 8X and the company has grown the industry’s number-one market share solutions in four of the 10 largest product segments of the EDA industry. Mr. Rhines joined Mentor Graphics Corporation in 1993 from Texas Instruments (TI) where he was most recently Executive Vice President in charge of TI’s semiconductor business. He is a member of the boards of QORVO and Global Logic, and previously Cirrus Logic and TriQuint Semiconductor. He has served five terms as Chairman of the Electronic Design Automation Consortium. He is also a board member of the Semiconductor Research Corporation and First Growth Children and Family Charities. He received a BSE degree from the University of Michigan, an M.S. and Ph.D. from Stanford University, an MBA from Southern Methodist University and Honorary Doctor of Technology degrees from Nottingham Trent University and the University of Florida. Profile
TWST: Tell us about Mentor's business model and mission, with a view some of the key trends and themes impacting the company.

Mr. Rhines: Mentor's mission has

