Interview with the CFO: Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adrian Rawcliffe has served as Chief Financial Officer at Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc since March 2015, and leads the company’s financial strategy and operations, as well as Investor Relations, corporate communications, global IT and facilities. He has 17 years of experience within the pharmaceutical industry and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance of GSK's North American Pharmaceuticals business. Mr. Rawcliffe currently serves as a non-executive director of WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE). Mr. Rawcliffe joined GSK in 1998 and his other senior roles at the company included Senior Vice President Worldwide Business Development and R&D Finance, where he was responsible for all business development and finance activities for GSK's Pharmaceuticals R&D business and Managing Partner and President of SR One Ltd, GSK's venture‑capital business. Mr. Rawcliffe qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC and holds a B.Sc. degree in natural sciences from the University of Durham, U.K. Profile

Mr. Rawcliffe: What we do is we engineer T-cells to attack