Interview with the CEO and CFO: SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SODA)

Uncategorized >> CEO Interviews >> March 24, 2017
TWST: The name SodaStream has become so familiar in recent years, yet the company has been in existence for a long time. Would you start with a bit of background information on the company?
Daniel Birnbaum has served as SodaStream International Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer since January 2007. From 2003 to 2006, he was the General Manager of Nike Israel. Mr. Birnbaum was a founding member of Nuvisio Corporation, a technology startup, and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 1999 to 2002. In 1995, Mr. Birnbaum established Pillsbury Israel and served as its Chief Executive Officer until 1999. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.A. from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Profile
Daniel Erdreich has served as SodaStream International Ltd.’s Chief Financial Officer since March 2007. He joined the company in 1996, served as its Controller until 2000 and served as the Finance Manager for some of its affiliated entities from 2003 until 2007. Between 1993 and 1996 and between 2000 and 2003, Mr. Erdreich was the Chief Financial Officer of public companies traded on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. He is a certified public accountant in Israel and holds a B.A. in accounting and economics and an M.A. in business administration, both from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Profile