The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> April 26, 2018

Interview with the CEO: W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fox, Jason E.
Jason E. Fox was appointed Chief Executive Officer of W. P. Carey Inc. in January 2018, and also serves as a member of the company’s board of directors. Prior to his current position, Mr. Fox served as President from 2016 to 2017, Head of Global Investments from 2015 to 2016, and Co-Head from 2011 to 2015. During his tenure, Mr. Fox has been responsible for more than $10 billion of acquisitions. Transactions he has closed since joining W. P. Carey Inc. include the $225 million acquisition of The New York Times headquarters in Manhattan and the $312 million acquisition of 78 retail self-storage and truck rental facilities operated under the U-Haul brand name. Mr. Fox is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering and Environmental Science. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School. Profile
TWST: This year is the 45th anniversary of W. P. Carey. That's a long history, but what are the key points along that historical timeline, and what should readers know in terms of the business
Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking for Undervalued Companies with the Ability to Grow At or Above the GDP
Actively Managing a Diversified Portfolio of Small-Cap Companies
Looking for Both Growth and Income in Small-Cap and Midcap Names
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Negative Sentiment in Retail Weighing Down Shopping Center REITs
Interest Rates Directly Impact Demand in Real Estate Subsectors
Despite Dividends, REITs Struggle to Attract Investor Attention
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 