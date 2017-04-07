Interview with the CEO: On Assignment, Inc. (NYSE:ASGN)

Uncategorized >> CEO Interviews >> April 7, 2017
TWST: Please introduce On Assignment and some key milestones that have shaped the company’s growth.
Peter T. Dameris, the CEO of On Assignment, Inc. As CEO he Mr. Dameris responsible for overseeing On Assignment, Inc.’s growth as a leading provider of staffing services in the technology, creative, health care technology and life sciences sectors. He joined the company in November 2003. Mr. Dameris embarked on the path to executive corporate leadership at Southern Methodist University, where he earned a Bachelor of Business degree. He went on to earn a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Texas Law School. Mr. Dameris started his career as a corporate attorney and clerked for the Honorable Federal District Judge George E. Cire of the Southern District of Texas. From December 1994 through September 2000, Mr. Dameris held a number of positions at Metamor Worldwide, including President, CEO and Chairman of the board. Then, from February 2001 through October 2002 he served as COO & Executive Vice President of Quanta Services. Over the course of his career Mr. Dameris has completed two initial public offerings, raised over 3 billion through debt and has negotiated the purchase and sale of over 160 companies, with the largest being the sale of Metamor Worldwide for $1.9 billion in 2000. In 2012, Mr. Dameris was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Staffing Industry Analysts has included Mr. Dameris on their Staffing 100 since the list’s inception in 2011. This year he was inducted into the Staffing Industry Analysts’ Hall of Fame. In 2017, Mr. Dameris was honored as one of three alumnus who received the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Currently Mr. Dameris serves on the board of directors of On Assignment, Inc., the Executive Board of Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business, and the board of trustees for Marymount High School of Los Angeles. Profile
Mr. Dameris: On Assignment is the second-largest professional