Interview with the CEO: Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)

Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 10, 2017
TWST: Can you tell us briefly about the company? I know that it has gone through some restructuring in the last year or two, so maybe you can explain a little bit about
John C. London, LLB, LLM, is Chief Executive Officer of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. London has over 30 years of experience managing a wide variety of public and private businesses. Prior to joining Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mr. London was Vice Chairman (2005-2009) and then President and Co-CEO (2009-2016) of Nuvo Research Inc., a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company with a diverse portfolio of development stage and commercialized products for pain and topical indications. From 2002 to 2005, Mr. London was President and Chief Executive Officer of Powercart Systems Inc., a Canadian-based private company that designs and manufactures battery-equipped workstations that power devices with wireless communication capability. In 1997, Mr. London co-founded Nighthawk Investments, a private venture capital investment firm. In 1994, Mr. London co-founded Triam Automotive Inc., an international automotive parts manufacturer, where he served as Executive Vice President. Triam Automotive Inc. completed its initial public offering in 1994 and was sold to Magna International Inc. in 1998. From 1988 to 1993, he was Executive Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel at Atoma International, Magna International Inc.’s interior systems group. Prior to joining Magna International Inc., Mr. London was a partner with the Toronto law firm of Strathy, Archibald and Seagram — now Gowlings — where from 1981 to 1988 he practiced corporate law with a focus on banking and insolvency. Mr. London is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario law school and holds a Masters of Law degree from University College London. Profile