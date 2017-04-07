The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Uncategorized >> CEO Interviews >> April 7, 2017

Interview with the CEO: Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Goepel, Pat
Pat Goepel is CEO of Asure Software, Inc., and has more than 20 years of experience in the human resources outsourcing industry. Before joining Asure Software, he was President and CEO of Fidelity Investment’s HR Services Division; President and CEO of Advantec; and Executive Vice President at Ceridian, where he was responsible for sales, marketing, operations and business development in the United States. As CEO of Asure Software, Mr. Goepel is focused on building an end-to-end business model that ensures predictable bookings and revenue growth. Mr. Goepel is a frequent industry speaker, and serves on the boards of AllOver Media and SafeGuard World International. He also serves as the CEO of APPD Investments. When Mr. Goepel’s not building world-class companies, you’ll find him catching a Green Bay Packers game or enjoying the Florida sunshine with his wife and sons at his vacation home.     Profile
TWST: Let's begin with picture of how Asure has grown and evolved since you last spoke with us in 2015.

Mr. Goepel: The big change for Asure Software — ASUR on

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: On Assignment, Inc. (NYSE:ASGN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)
Interview with the CEO: Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding the Best Midcap Companies to Invest in for the Long Term
A Private Equity-Like Approach to Investing in Small Caps
Seeking Solid Businesses Facing Strategic Challenges
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Steady Growth in Business Services Supported by Healthy Economy
Macro Outlook Positive for Business Services Companies
Supply Outpacing Demand in Fast Casual and Casual Dining Restaurants
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This