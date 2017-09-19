Incorporating ESG Factors in a Fixed Income Fund

Samantha D. Palm is a Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Fixed Income Fund at Parnassus Investments. Ms. Palm joined the company in 2013. Prior to joining the firm, she was a Vice President within Wells Fargo Securities’ fixed income group. Previously, Ms. Palm was at Robert W. Baird & Co. where she was an Equity Research Analyst. Ms. Palm graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and applied economics. Profile

Ms. Palm: Parnassus Investments was founded in 1984 by Jerome Dodson in San Francisco. We are a mutual fund