Identifying High-Quality Companies in the Small- and Micro-Cap Universe

TWST: Tell us about the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund. It's somewhat of a basis for other Grandeur Peak funds, is that right?
Stuart Rigby is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Mr. Rigby is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund — GPROX. He is also a Senior Research Analyst with a specialty focus on the technology sector globally.Mr. Rigby joined the company in 2012 after receiving an MBA from Cornell University. During his graduate program, Mr. Rigby interned at Epic Ventures and Opteris. Prior to that, Mr. Rigby spent two years as a Product Manager at Alliance Health Networks — social internet — and four years as a software engineer at Intelisum — 3D software. Mr. Rigby graduated magna cum laude from Westminster College with a B.S. in computer science and minors in spanish and economics. He earned an MBA from Cornell University with an emphasis in finance and private equity. Profile
Liping Cai, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Research Analyst at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. Ms. Cai is a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund — GPROX — and is part of the Emerging Markets Opportunities team. She is also a Senior Research Analyst with a specialty focus on the health care sector globally. Ms. Cai joined the company in 2013. She spent the previous six years on the equity research team at William Blair & Company specializing in the health care, retail and the real estate sectors, most recently heading up the firm’s China-based research team. From 1999 to 2006, Ms. Cai worked in the health care field for Fair Isaac Corporation as a Health Care Strategy Consultant; Abbott Laboratories as Senior Market Analyst; Biogen Idec as a Summer Marketing Associate; and Genentech, now Roche, as a Research Associate. Ms. Cai earned a B.S. in biological sciences and biotechnology from Tsinghua University in Beijing, an M.S. in chemistry and biochemistry on full scholarship from the University of Delaware, and an MBA in finance and health industry management from Northwestern University. Ms. Cai’s academic work in the health care field has been published in a variety of publications. Profile
Mr. Rigby: Indeed. The Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund is