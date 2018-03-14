Generating Compound Returns While Limiting Downside Risk

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 14, 2018
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?
Abe Sheikh is Co-Chief Investment Officer at Cougar Global Investments. He joined Cougar in 2017, after 11 years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Abe has spent the majority of his career developing frameworks designed to generate optimal strategic and tactical asset allocations for a range of sophisticated institutional and retail clients. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Abe was an actuarial analyst for four years at Watson Wyatt Worldwide. He earned a bachelor's degree in actuarial science from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a master's in computational finance from Carnegie Mellon University. He is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).
Mr. Sheikh: My name is Abe Sheikh.
TWST: What's your title and firm?
Mr. Sheikh: I am Co-Chief Investment Officer at Cougar