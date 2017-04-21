The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> April 21, 2017

Gene Therapy Space Grows More Disruptive and Competitive

Nash, Edward
Edward Nash has been a Managing Director in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s Equity Research department since July 2014. He started his career on the buy side covering the biotech sector and has spent 17 years covering biotech as a senior sellside analyst. Mr. Nash focuses on thematic investment ideas that straddle all market caps. Prior to joining SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, he was a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Cowen and Company in equity research. Mr. Nash holds an MPH degree in epidemiology from The University of Alabama at Birmingham. Mr. Nash earned both an MBA in finance and an M.S. in international business from the University of Miami. He graduated from Spring Hill College with a B.S. in biology and chemistry. Profile
TWST: Can you talk about briefly the areas of your coverage currently?

Mr. Nash: My focus areas are on the antibiotic, gene therapy, hepatobiliary, CNS and orphan

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and President: Daxor Corporation (NYSEMKT:DXR)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)
Interview with the Chief Accounting Officer and the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Companies with Recurring Earnings, Cash Flow and Revenue Growth
Taking a Long-Term-Oriented Approach to Investments and Relationships
Structuring Portfolios Based on Clients’ Needs and Characteristics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Gene Therapy Space Grows More Disruptive and Competitive
Data is King for Development-Stage Biotech Companies
Biotech Space Lining Up for New Product Cycle
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This