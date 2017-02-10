The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> February 10, 2017

Expected Multiyear Increase in E&P Spending and Oilfield Services Activity

Randhawa, Sonny
Sonny Randhawa is a Research Analyst covering the oilfield service and equipment sector at D.A. Davidson & Co. He has over 10 years of experience as an Analyst and Consultant to the energy industry. Previously, he was with Miller Tabak, and served as the Senior Oilfield Services Analyst at Banc of America Securities after beginning his energy research career at FBR Capital Markets & Co. Prior to that, Mr. Randhawa was a Senior Consultant in the financial and M&A advisory segments at both Arthur Andersen and KPMG. Mr. Randhawa holds an MBA from the Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Management at Rice University and a BBA from the University of Texas. Profile
TWST: Please give us a snapshot of your coverage universe and tell us your background.

Mr. Randhawa: We cover 18 oil service stocks, and I have been covering this

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEMKT:PED)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SDPI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing for the Long Term in Overlooked Stocks
Value Investing with a Business-Owner Mentality
Timing the Market with a Tactical Asset Allocation ETF
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Pickup in Industry Demand for North American-Levered Oilfield Services and Equipment
Seeking Quality in the MLP Space
MLP Space Positioned for Long-Term Growth
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This