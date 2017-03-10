Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> March 10, 2017
TWST: What do you cover?
Dr. Stephen McGarry, Managing Director, Head of Global Health Care Research, joined HSBC Holdings plc in 2015, covering European pharmaceutical stocks, having previously worked at other major investment banks and a health care fund. He has previously covered global pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks. He has a first class honours degree in pharmacology from the University of Glasgow and a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the National Heart and Lung Institute. Profile
Dr. McGarry: We cover European pharmaceuticals, mainly large-cap pharmaceuticals as well as some midcaps. We also cover some biotech