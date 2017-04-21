The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> April 21, 2017

Downturn in Biotech Creates Opportunities for Investors to Realize Superior Gains

Markey, Keith A.
Keith A. Markey, Ph.D., is a Scientific Director of Biotechnology at Griffin Securities, Inc. Dr. Markey is an Equities Analyst with more than 25 years of experience. In addition to conducting research, he provides advisory services on partnering/licensing, mergers/acquisitions and financing for companies in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Previously, Dr. Markey held various managerial positions in the Value Line Research Department, supporting the Value Line Investment Survey with original research and by selecting stocks for coverage. He began his career as a biochemist, working in the fields of endocrinology and neuroscience. His research, which resulted in more than 30 publications, contributed to our understanding of regulatory biochemistry and stem cell plasticity. Dr. Markey has lectured on scientific and financial subjects, and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the National Association of Science Writers. He earned a Ph.D. in neurochemistry from the University of Connecticut and an MBA in finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Profile
TWST: What, within your coverage universe, are you focusing on the most right now and why?

Dr. Markey: My coverage universe is focused on biotechnology, and in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and President: Daxor Corporation (NYSEMKT:DXR)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)
Interview with the Chief Accounting Officer and the Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Seeking Companies with Recurring Earnings, Cash Flow and Revenue Growth
Taking a Long-Term-Oriented Approach to Investments and Relationships
Structuring Portfolios Based on Clients’ Needs and Characteristics
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Downturn in Biotech Creates Opportunities for Investors to Realize Superior Gains
Biotech Space on the Cusp of Seismic Changes
Gene Therapy Space Grows More Disruptive and Competitive
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This