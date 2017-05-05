Commercial Insurance Best-Positioned to Benefit from Improvement in Economy

Amit Kumar is Vice President and a Senior Analyst at Macquarie Group Limited. Mr. Kumar currently focuses on large-cap multiline insurers, midcap insurers and Bermudian reinsurers. In 2005, Mr. Kumar joined Fox-Pitt Kelton, which was acquired by Macquarie Securities Group in 2009. Prior to that, he worked at Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC, for four years. Mr. Kumar holds one MBA from the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford, another MBA from Symbiosis Institute of International Business in India and a B.S. from BVM Engineering College, also in India. Profile

Mr. Kumar: I cover stocks across four subsectors of the insurance industry. That includes large-cap