Building a Portfolio with Long-Term Global Diversification

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 1, 2017
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?
Kelly Patrick, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and currently co-manages Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited’s International Equity, Global Equity and All Countries Equity strategies. Mr. Patrick is also a member of the Investment Strategy Committee. He joined the firm’s Montreal office as a Research Analyst in 2006 and became a Partner in 2009. Before joining the firm, Mr. Patrick was a Portfolio Manager at a private investment firm based in Montreal. He has also worked at CIBC World Markets and a private engineering firm, both based in Calgary. Mr. Patrick is a mentor for the McGill MBA program. He received a degree from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Concordia University. Profile
Mr. Patrick: It's Kelly Patrick.
TWST: And what's your title and firm?
Mr. Patrick: I'm the Portfolio Manager for International