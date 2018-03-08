Biotech and Pharma Companies Set For Milestones in 2018

Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> March 8, 2018
TWST: In addition to talking about the trends that you are seeing in the biotech and pharma space, what is your personal outlook on the space right now for the next 12 months?
Edward Nash is a Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering the biotechnology and life sciences sector at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. He brings 17 years of experience from both the buy side and sell side, joining SunTrust Robinson Humphrey from Cowen and Company. Mr. Nash earned his MBA in finance and M.S. in international business from the University of Miami, as well as a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He completed his bachelor's degree in biology at Spring Hill College. Profile
Mr. Nash: