Banking Group Has Room to Outperform in 2017

Chris Kotowski is Managing Director and Senior Analyst at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. covering large-cap banks and brokers, private equity companies and the business development corporations. Mr. Kotowski originally joined Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. in 1985 as a Research Associate in the bank's franchise and was promoted to Senior Bank Analyst two years later. Over the next nine years, he led a team of four in covering more than 45 stocks supporting both large-cap institutional efforts and the firm's small-cap franchise. During this time, Mr. Kotowski often was represented in Institutional Investor's annual rankings and consistently was ranked among the firm's top analysts. He served as Associate Director of Research and then as Director of Research at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. In 2004, Mr. Kotowski joined Leerink Swann LLC, where he served as Director of Research and Head of Institutional Equities. In 2009, he returned to his roots, rejoining Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. as Senior Analyst covering the large-cap banks and brokers, and has subsequently expanded his coverage into the PE and BDC sectors. Profile

Mr. Kotowski: I focus mainly on the large banks, the big four, and then also a couple of