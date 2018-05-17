Applying a Systematic Process to a Midcap Value Strategy

James P. Schier, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Guggenheim Investments. He joined the predecessor firm, Security Investors LLC, in 1995. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Portfolio Manager for Mitchell Capital Management from 1993 to 1995. From 1988 to 1993, he served as Vice President and Portfolio Manager for Fourth Financial Corporation. Prior to 1988, Mr. Schier served in various positions in the investment field for Stifel Financial Corp., Josephthal & Company and Mercantile Trust Company. Mr. Schier earned a Bachelor of Business from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Washington University. He earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Profile

Mr. Schier: I am part of the investment management unit of Guggenheim and work in the fundamental value equity team based out of Kansas City. We