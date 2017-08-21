Applying ESG Criteria in A High Yield Bond Fund

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 21, 2017
TWST: Briefly give us a little bit of a sense of where you think the Pax High Yield Bond Fund fits in the world of funds, but also maybe in the world of these types of bond funds?
Peter Schwab, CFA, is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager of the Pax High Yield Bond Strategies at Pax World Management LLC. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Schwab was a Managing Director on the High Yield Bond and Loan Team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management as a Senior Sector Analyst in 2000 and was promoted to Director of High Yield Research in 2010. Mr. Schwab has a Bachelor of Arts in history and economics from Union College and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Columbia Business School. Profile
Mr.