The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 15, 2017

An Individually Managed, Contrarian Investment Approach

Eddins, Hal
Hal Eddins is a Vice President, Investment Adviser and Broker with the Capital Investment Companies. He has been with the firm since 1987. Mr. Eddins specializes in individual equities and portfolio management. He graduated from UNC-CH with an B.S. in business.
Profile
TWST: Can you describe your role in the firm and what you manage?

Mr. Eddins: I’m a Portfolio Manager at Capital Investment Counsel, and I just celebrated my 30th anniversary at the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)
Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)
Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking Advantage of Mispriced Growth to Buy High-Quality MLPs
Generating Long-Term Returns Through a Managed-Risk Approach
Providing Low-Cost Exposure to German Stocks in the U.S.
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
A Bullish View on Apartments Subsector as Supply Diminishes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This