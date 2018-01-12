The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 12, 2018

Active Investing with a Focus on Building Capital

Schreiber, Matt
Matt Schreiber is President and Chief Investment Strategist of WBI Investments, as well as a voting member of WBI’s Investment Committee and an owner of the firm. Mr. Schreiber is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of WBI’s business operations. As Chief Investment Strategist, Mr. Schreiber’s responsibilities include market and economic analysis, portfolio strategy, and product design and development. Earlier, Mr. Schreiber was Vice President of Business Development and adviser to the Investment Committee from 2007 to 2012. As Vice President of Business Development, Mr. Schreiber expanded distribution from one independent broker/dealer partner to banks, wirehouses and institutional clients. Mr. Schreiber received a bachelor's degree in history and a Master of Education from the University of South Carolina. Profile
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Mr. Schreiber: Sure. My name is Matt Schreiber with WBI.

TWST: And what’s your title there?

Mr. Schreiber: I am the President

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Director, President and CEO: Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)
Interview with the President & CEO and CFO & Treasurer: Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Achieving Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns Over an Investment Cycle
Active Investing with a Focus on Building Capital
Having an Analytical Advantage to Stock Picking
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Most Signals are Positive for the Banking Sector in 2018
Bullish on Private Equity Companies Due to Credit Business Growth
Payment Processing Companies Benefiting from Secular Credit Card Growth
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 