The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 12, 2018

Achieving Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns Over an Investment Cycle

Lowenstein, Todd S.
Todd S. Lowenstein, CPA, Director of Research, joined HighMark Capital Management, Inc., in 2001. As Director of Research, Mr. Lowenstein is responsible for leading the investment research team and optimizing portfolio construction decisions, which includes monitoring existing holdings, researching new ideas covering all sectors and industries and risk management. He is a member of HighMark’s Investment Policy Committee and Asset Allocation Committee. He began his career in 1990 as a Senior Manager at KPMG Peat Marwick in the information, communications and entertainment group. Prior to joining HighMark, Mr. Lowenstein worked at J.P. Morgan in mergers and acquisitions. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management. He is an adjunct professor at UC Santa Barbara. Profile
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Mr. Lowenstein: Yes. My name is Todd Lowenstein. My role is Head of Research at HighMark Capital Management.

TWST: Could you tell me a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Director, President and CEO: Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB)
Interview with the President and CEO: Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)
Interview with the President & CEO and CFO & Treasurer: Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Achieving Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns Over an Investment Cycle
Active Investing with a Focus on Building Capital
Having an Analytical Advantage to Stock Picking
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Most Signals are Positive for the Banking Sector in 2018
Bullish on Private Equity Companies Due to Credit Business Growth
Payment Processing Companies Benefiting from Secular Credit Card Growth
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 