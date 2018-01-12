Achieving Attractive Risk-Adjusted Returns Over an Investment Cycle

Todd S. Lowenstein, CPA, Director of Research, joined HighMark Capital Management, Inc., in 2001. As Director of Research, Mr. Lowenstein is responsible for leading the investment research team and optimizing portfolio construction decisions, which includes monitoring existing holdings, researching new ideas covering all sectors and industries and risk management. He is a member of HighMark’s Investment Policy Committee and Asset Allocation Committee. He began his career in 1990 as a Senior Manager at KPMG Peat Marwick in the information, communications and entertainment group. Prior to joining HighMark, Mr. Lowenstein worked at J.P. Morgan in mergers and acquisitions. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA from UCLA's Anderson School of Management. He is an adjunct professor at UC Santa Barbara. Profile

Mr. Lowenstein: Yes. My name is Todd Lowenstein. My role is Head of Research at HighMark Capital Management.

TWST: Could you tell me a