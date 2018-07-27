Accessing Investment Opportunities in Commercial Real Estate Development

Derek Uldricks is President of Virtua Capital Management, LLC (VCM). VCM is an affiliate of Virtua Partners and is led by Mr. Uldricks. He holds a Series 65 license from FINRA. VCM is in the process of registering as an investment adviser and oversees compliance on Virtua sponsored investments. Profile

Word count: 3,654

TWST: Can you provide a brief statement about the firm and the assets under management?

Mr. Uldricks: Virtua Partners is a private equity real estate firm with