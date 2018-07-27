Accessing Investment Opportunities in Commercial Real Estate Development

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 27, 2018
Derek Uldricks is President of Virtua Capital Management, LLC (VCM). VCM is an affiliate of Virtua Partners and is led by Mr. Uldricks. He holds a Series 65 license from FINRA. VCM is in the process of registering as an investment adviser and oversees compliance on Virtua sponsored investments. Profile
TWST: Can you provide a brief statement about the firm and the assets under management?
Mr. Uldricks: Virtua Partners is a private equity real estate firm with