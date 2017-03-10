The Wall Street Transcript
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> March 10, 2017

A Tepid Outlook on Revenue Growth for Biopharmaceutical Companies

Amusa, Gbolahan
Dr. Gbolahan Amusa, CFA is a Partner and the Director of Research at Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division. He is also Head of Health Care Equity Research at the firm since 2014. Previously, Dr. Amusa was a Health Care Financing and Strategy Consultant working with governments, companies, foundations and think tanks to promote economic and social good by transforming health care outcomes globally. Before consulting, he served as Managing Director, Global Pharmaceuticals Sector Coordinator and Head of European Pharmaceuticals Research at UBS Investment Bank, Research Division. He joined the firm in 2007 and served there for six years. Earlier, Dr. Amusa served as a Senior Research Analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division for four years, heading European pharmaceuticals stocks research. Previously, he was an Associate in the health care group in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs, where he worked on a number of large transactions including the Amgen and Immunex merger. While at UBS, Dr. Amusa was ranked number-one European Pharmaceuticals Analyst in unfractionated votes in the 2013 Institutional Investor survey and number-one pharma team for European investors in the 2012 Greenwich Associates survey. Dr. Amusa’s views at UBS have been cited online by socially responsible investing and ESG groups, such as Shared Value Initiative/FSG, GMI Ratings and ATM Index. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst. His academic background includes a BSE with honors in biomedical engineering from Duke University, a Doctor of Medicine from Washington University Medical School, and an MBA in finance and economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Profile
TWST: What is your coverage at present?

Dr. Amusa: My current coverage consists of biopharmaceutical names from microcap names all the way up to megacap pharma.

