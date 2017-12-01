A Special Situation Strategy Focused on Distressed Companies

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 1, 2017
TWST: For the benefit of our readers, let's start with an introduction of sorts to your firm — a bit about its history and its current business.
George J. Schultze is the Founder of Schultze Asset Management, LP, chairs the company’s investment and strategy committees, and together with his team makes the final decision on all investments for the portfolio. He is widely recognized as an expert on distressed and special situations investing, and is often quoted in the media regarding high-profile reorganization cases. Mr. Schultze is also author of The Art of Vulture Investing: Adventures in Distressed Securities Management and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and graduate schools such as Harvard Business School. Prior to founding Schultze Asset Management, LP, he honed his activist distressed-investing approach with M.D. Sass. Before that, he was employed with Fiduciary Partners fund of funds, the Mayer Brown & Platt law firm and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Schultze is a joint MBA/J.D. graduate of Columbia Business School and Columbia Law School. He founded the Columbia Law School Investment Club and served as Editor for the Columbia Business Law Review. Mr. Schultze also authored several papers, including: Negotiating the TWA Bankruptcy Restructuring, Tax Factors and ERISA Implications of Corporate Restructurings and International Banking Law. While at Columbia, he placed second in the business school’s 1995 stock-picking contest. Mr. Schultze earned a B.A. from Rutgers College, where he graduated with a joint major in economics and political science and earned the Henry Rutgers Scholar distinction. While at Rutgers, Mr. Schultze won The Wall Street Journal Award for Excellence in Economics and placed 23rd nationwide — from over 14,000 participants — and first place at Rutgers in the 1991 AT&T Annual Stock Picking Contest. Although born and raised in the U.S., Mr. Schultze is fluent in both German and Spanish. Profile
Mr. Schultze: Schultze Asset