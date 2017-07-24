A Proactive and Analytical Approach to Conservative Investing

John G. Ullman is President, CEO and Founder of John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Earlier, he was President of USGM Securities, Inc., and at Corning Inc., worked in financial management. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a focus in financial management. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He was named the Corning Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 1997. Profile

Mr. Ullman: John G. Ullman in Corning, New York.

TWST: Could you tell me your firm?

Mr. Ullman: That's John G. Ullman &