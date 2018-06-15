A Long/Short Investment Fund Focused on Domestic Financial Services

John Heffern is Founder and Principal at KCA Equity Advisors, LLC. Mr. Heffern's career spans nearly 30 years of senior-level portfolio management and equity research mandates. He is focused on small/midcap equity investments in publicly traded U.S. financial services companies. Profile

TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Mr. Heffern: I'm John Heffern, Founder and Principal of KCA Equity Advisors, LLC. And we're the manager of KCA Financials