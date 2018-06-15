The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 15, 2018

A Long/Short Investment Fund Focused on Domestic Financial Services

Heffern, John
John Heffern is Founder and Principal at KCA Equity Advisors, LLC. Mr. Heffern's career spans nearly 30 years of senior-level portfolio management and equity research mandates. He is focused on small/midcap equity investments in publicly traded U.S. financial services companies. Profile
Word count: 4,102

TWST: Could you please identify yourself?

Mr. Heffern: I'm John Heffern, Founder and Principal of KCA Equity Advisors, LLC. And we're the manager of KCA Financials

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder, President and CEO: Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOTS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Integrated Device Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI)
Interview with the CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
A Long/Short Investment Fund Focused on Domestic Financial Services
Looking for Global Growth Through Innovative, Disruptive Companies
Emerging Markets an Important Source of Returns in Global Portfolios
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Semiconductors in 2018 as the Growth Rate Remains Healthy
Electronic Content Makes Big Push in Automotive and Industrial Markets
New End Markets Emerging for the Semiconductor Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 