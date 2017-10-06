A Long-Term Investment Approach Focused on Diversification, Quality and Value

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> October 6, 2017
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?
David Ott is the Chief Investment Officer and Partner of Acropolis Investment Management, LLC. He is a member of the board of trustees for Whitfield School, the Friends of St. Louis Public Radio Board and the board of trustees for St. Louis City Academy. He is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College. Profile
Mr. Ott: David Ott.
TWST: Can you tell me your title and the organization?
Mr. Ott: I am a partner at Acropolis Investment