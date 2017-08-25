The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 25, 2017

A Dividend Strategy Focused on Quality Growth

Lam, Edward
Edward Lam is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Dividend Growth product at Somerset Capital Management LLP. He joined Somerset when it was founded in 2007 to cover EMEA and has been responsible for managing the research process since 2008. Before joining Somerset, he was a senior analyst at Lloyd George, covering Asia for GEM mandates and Taiwan. Mr. Lam graduated from Downing College, Cambridge, where he read history. Profile
TWST: To begin, why don't you tell me a little bit about the firm, and then let's move into your strategy combining dividend growth and emerging markets.

Mr. Lam: Well, the firm was set

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)
Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)
Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
A Dividend Strategy Focused on Quality Growth
Applying ESG Criteria in A High Yield Bond Fund
Preserving Wealth by Avoiding the Permanent Impairment of Capital
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
A Bullish View on Apartments Subsector as Supply Diminishes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This