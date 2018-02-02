A Comprehensive Approach to Financial Planning

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 2, 2018
TWST: Could you please identify yourself?
John G. Ullman is President, CEO and Founder of John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Earlier, he was President of USGM Securities, Inc., and at Corning Inc., worked in financial management. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a focus in financial management. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He was named the Corning Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 1997. Profile
Mr. Ullman: John G. Ullman.
TWST: What's your title and the firm, John?
Mr. Ullman: President, John G. Ullman & Associates