The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> March 10, 2017

A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector

Shrader, Thomas
Thomas Shrader, Ph.D. is a Managing Director in the health care sector, covering biotechnology, at Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc. Dr. Shrader joined the firm in 2014 and is based out of the New York office. His past awards include The Wall Street Journal's Best on the Street survey award. Before joining Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., Dr. Shrader was the Director of Strategic Corporate Partnerships at Yale University and spent a decade as a Sellside Analyst, principally at BMO Capital Markets Corp. and its predecessors. Dr. Shrader has also been an Associate and Assistant Professor of biochemistry at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine — AECOM — where he directed a laboratory focused on infectious diseases drug target discovery. While at AECOM, he served as an external grant reviewer for the NIH, and was a member of the board of reviewers for a number of journals, including The Journal of Biological Chemistry, Trends in Microbiology and Genes & Development. Dr. Shrader was a Helen Hay Whitney Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, earned a Ph.D. in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in biophysics from Johns Hopkins University. Profile
TWST: What is your coverage?

Dr. Shrader: I cover a broad range of biotechnology across many different market caps. At some level I am a midcap analyst, but I do

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Price and Earnings Momentum for Greater Performance
Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles
Investing Based on Exposure to Long-Term Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This