A Broad-Based, Holistic Approach to Investing in Multinational Oil and Gas Producers

Pavel Molchanov joined Raymond James & Associates, Inc., in 2003 and began work as part of the energy research team, becoming an Analyst in 2006. He initiated coverage on the alternative energy/clean technology sector in 2006, followed by the integrated/multinational oil and gas sector in 2009. Mr. Molchanov has been recognized in the StarMine Top Analyst survey, the Forbes Blue Chip Analyst survey and The Wall Street Journal Best on the Street survey. He graduated cum laude from Duke University in 2003 with a B.S. in economics, with high distinction, writing his senior honors thesis about OPEC’s oil output policies. Profile

Mr. Molchanov: Within oil and gas I cover a combination of integrated and independent oil and gas producers, with an