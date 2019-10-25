The Wall Street Transcript
Yongyi Zhang

Zhang, Yongyi

Yongyi Zhang has served as the Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Cango Inc. since 2018. Prior to joining the company, he served as an executive director of Zhongde Securities Co., Ltd. from 2010 to 2018. From 2001 to 2010, Mr. Zhang served as a senior manager of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. From 1997 to 2001, he served as a deputy manager of Shanghai Stock Exchange. From 1995 to 1997, Mr. Zhang served as an auditor of Arthur Andersen — Shanghai Office. Mr. Zhang received a bachelor’s degree in international accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1995.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the CFO and Director: Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)
October 25, 2019

