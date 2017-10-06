The Wall Street Transcript
Tom Youn, CFA, is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for Guggenheim Investments. Mr. Youn joined Guggenheim Investments in 2009 as a Portfolio Manager focusing on REITs and other publicly traded real estate equities. Earlier, Mr. Youn worked at Cliffwood Partners LLC, where he was a real estate generalist covering REITs and real estate C-Corps in the U.S. and Canada. He also assisted with portfolio construction and development of key investment themes and exposure targets for hedged and long-only real estate strategies.Before that, Mr. Youn was a Senior Equity Research Associate for Green Street Advisors covering the retail REIT sector. He gained private real estate market experience as an Acquisition Associate for AEW Capital Management’s direct investments group, where he underwrote real estate acquisitions across all major property types and performed asset management functions including new lease underwriting, periodic reporting, valuations, and management of third-party service providers. Mr. Youn received a degree in finance from the University of Southern California.

