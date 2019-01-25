Janet Yang

Janet Yang was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in November 2018 at W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). She joined W&T Offshore, Inc. in 2008 as Finance Manager and in 2012 became Director, Strategic Planning & Analysis, a position held until being appointed Vice President, Corporate & Business Development in 2017. Ms. Yang previously held positions in research and investment analysis at BlackGold Capital Management, and as investment banker at Raymond James and energy trader at Allegheny Energy. She received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Rice University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.