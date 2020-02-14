Jason Wulff

Jason Wulff, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and joined Eagle Asset Management, Inc., an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, in 2015. He is Lead Portfolio Manager for the Eagle SMID Cap ESG Select Strategy and SMID Cap Strategy and Portfolio Co-Manager for the Small Cap Strategy. Mr. Wulff has 19 years of investment and financial industry experience and previously worked alongside members of his current Eagle investment team at Sentinel Asset Management. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2008 and has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from New York University.