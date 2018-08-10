Jeffrey E. Witherell

Jeffrey E. Witherell is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc., and has held these positions since the formation of the company. Mr. Witherell has been involved in real estate investment, development and banking activities for more than 25 years. From April 2008 through 2011, he was engaged in the formation and operation of Plymouth Group Real Estate and Plymouth Real Estate Capital LLC, a FINRA-registered broker/dealer. Prior to that, from April 2000 to March 2008, Mr. Witherell was employed as an investment executive with Franklin Street Properties Corp. and its subsidiary, FSP Investments LLC. Previously, he was affiliated with IndyMac Bank, where he was responsible for closed loan acquisitions, from 1999 to 2000; served as COO for real estate investment firm GAP LP from 1996 to 1999; and founded and served as President of real estate development firm Devonshire Development, Inc., from 1994 to 1996. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President of property management at New Boston Management, Inc., as Vice President of development for Kirkwood Development, and was employed at Dewsnap Engineering, a civil engineering and land surveying firm. Mr. Witherell graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science in business. He is a member of several real estate organizations, including the Urban Land Institute and NAIOP, and is a board member of AdventCare Inc., a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that owns and operates skilled nursing facilities. In addition, he is an advisory board member at The Ohio State University Center for Real Estate.