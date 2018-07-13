Jason Wilson

Jason Wilson is President of Budding Equity Asset Management, Inc., and Partner of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF. As President of Budding Equity Asset Management, Inc., Mr. Wilson is responsible for all facets of its business, including the development of cannabis-focused investment themes. He brings a unique blend of business acumen, experience and a track record of bringing hard-to-access asset classes to market. Budding Equity partnered with Exchange Traded Managers Group to launch the Alternative Harvest ETF.