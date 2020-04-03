Jayme C. Wiggins

Jayme C. Wiggins, CFA, is Co-CEO and Portfolio Manager at Palm Valley Capital Management. Mr. Wiggins is the former Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Intrepid Capital Management. He joined Intrepid in 2002 and managed the firm’s high yield portfolios and the Intrepid Income Fund from 2005 to 2008. From 2010 to September 2018, Mr. Wiggins focused on the research and valuation of small-cap equity securities while managing the Intrepid Small Cap Fund — later renamed the Intrepid Endurance Fund. He graduated summa cum laude from Stetson University, where he earned a BBA in finance. He earned his MBA, summa cum laude, from Columbia Business School in 2010.