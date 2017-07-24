Wieck, Paula R.

The Wall Street Transcript
Paula R. Wieck, CFA, joined CLS Investments, LLC in 2006 and is currently the Manager of Investment Research and Portfolio Manager. In these roles, she is responsible for overseeing a team of investment research and performance analysts who provide in-depth research and data for CLS’s investment decision-making process. She also co-manages three AdvisorOne Funds, which range from aggressive to protection strategies, as well as multiple variable annuity and mutual fund strategies at CLS. Prior to joining CLS, Ms. Wieck worked at TD Ameritrade as an equity analyst and Orion Advisor Services as an implementation specialist. Ms. Wieck holds a Bachelor of Science degree in banking and finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA— designation, is a member of the CFA Society of Nebraska and holds the Series 65 securities registration.

Protecting Assets Through a Rules-Based Fund
